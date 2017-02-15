Indiana panel advances bill on disputed abortion ‘reversal’

INDIANAPOLIS (AP): An Indiana House panel has narrowly endorsed a measure that would require directing women to information about potentially stopping drug-induced abortions midway through and continuing with the pregnancy.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists has said the so-called abortion reversal is not scientifically proven to work. But bill sponsor Republican Rep. Ron Bacon contends the proposal gives a pregnant woman a chance to change her mind and try to save the baby.

The House Public Policy Committee voted 7-6 on Wednesday to send the measure to the full House. Members amended the bill to have the information provided state that “no scientifically validated medical study” confirms that an abortion may be “reversed.”

Opponents who argue the procedure hasn’t been sufficiently vetted say providing the information is irresponsible.