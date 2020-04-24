Indiana Packers in Delphi Suspending Operations Due to COVID-19

Indiana Packers Corporation in Delphi becomes the second pork processing plant in Indiana this week to announce suspended operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A note was sent to producers today (Friday) that they will shut down on Monday, April 27.

Indiana Packers joins a long list of meat processing plants across the country shutting down because of the coronavirus. Tyson in Logansport is shutting down operations by tomorrow (Saturday).

This story will be updated if we receive additional information.