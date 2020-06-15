Indiana & Ohio receive grant to make I-70 Automated Corridor

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) A multi-million dollar project is bringing high tech to a major Indiana Highway.

The Indiana Department of Transportation and Ohio Department of Transportation are teaming up to form the Interstate 70 Truck Automation Corridor. A 4.4 million dollar grant has been awarded to help fund the project which will also have funds kicked in by private companies for a total of nearly 9 million dollars.

Technology will be deployed along I-70 between Columbus, Ohio and Indianapolis Indiana to explore eventually bringing in partially automated trucks capable of moving more freight with the goal being ready for eventual fully automated vehicles.

The project is expected to last four years and all vehicles will have a professional driver at the wheel at all times.