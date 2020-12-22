Indiana Officials Hoping To Have 91,000 Vaccinated By January 4th

Indianapolis, Ind. (WOWO): As part of his Tuesday address to the state, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced his hopes of having in excess of 91,000 Hoosier State residents to have been vaccinated to continue the on-going fight against the coronavirus. Over 40,000 residents of the state have received their first dose of the vaccine according to Dr. Lindsay Weaver.

Thousands of Hoosiers have received the COVID-19 vaccine and state health officials are preparing to immunize even more people.

This goal coincides in large part with the news that the emergency use of the approved Moderna vaccine having been granted and health officials say that they are ready to begin giving those shots as soon as they are allocated from the federal government.

Gov. Eric Holcomb announced at the start of his weekly briefing that he will extend his executive order that allows retired doctors and other health care professionals to help out in the fight against COVID-19.