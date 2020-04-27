Indiana nonprofit lands grant to train refugees in farming

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (AP): Refugees from a southeast Asian nation who’ve settled in northeastern Indiana will be learning how to farm in the Midwest thanks to a federal grant landed by a nonprofit group.

Fort Wayne-based Heartland Communities will use the 3-year, $300,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to found the Refugee Incubator Farm of Northeast Indiana.

The 14 participating refugees are mostly former farmers who fled the former nation of Burma, now known as Myanmar, to the Fort Wayne area.

Those farmers will be raising their crops on nine acres in New Haven, just east of Fort Wayne.