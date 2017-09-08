Indiana National Guard departs for Florida, set to assist with Hurricane Irma response efforts

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Governor Eric Holcomb has authorized the Indiana National Guard to deploy to Florida this weekend. The 38th Infantry Division, based out of Indianapolis, and a team from the 181st Intelligence Wing, based out of Terre Haute, are prepared to deploy beginning as early as Saturday to help with response efforts and provide more communication capabilities.

Together about 100 men and women of the Indiana Army and Air National Guard are prepared to deploy.

“The National Guard stands trained and prepared to assist authorities protect lives and property,” said Maj. Gen. Courtney P. Carr, the Adjutant General of the Indiana National Guard. “This is a core competency of this organization and we focus on being ready when called.”

