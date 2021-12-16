Indiana National Guard adds Cyber Battalion

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside Indiana Business): The Indiana National Guard says it will add approximately 200 new positions for a new intelligence and electronic warfare battalion.

The guard says the U.S. Army will invest about $44 million over two years in manpower, training and equipment. While it’ll serve on a global battlefront, the cyber unit will be based at the Indiana Intelligence Center in Indianapolis.

The National Guard says the guardsmen will need specialized skills and high-level clearances so that they can use advanced technologies.

“We are committed to bring a new, cutting-edge skill sets to the Indiana National Guard,” said Brigadier General Dale Lyles, the adjutant general of the Indiana National Guard. “This new intelligence and electronic warfare battalion will do just that and will be a showcase to not only the nation, but also the Hoosier state.”

The guard says the new cyber battalion will open an array of opportunities for recruits and existing members, including intelligence officers and analysts, geospatial analysts and counterintelligence personnel.

“You begin the path to the skills highly sought after in civilian industry,” said Indiana National Guard Major Grover Smith, the director of intelligence operations and plans. “Also the high-level clearance opens the doors for highly marketable career fields which will not only benefit the state, but also benefit the National Guard as we grow and change.”