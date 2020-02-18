Indiana Milk Quality Conference Coming to Fair Oaks in April

The Indiana Milk Quality Professionals, Inc. will host the 2020 Indiana Milk Quality Conference on Tuesday, April 14 & Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at The Farmhouse at Fair Oaks Farms in Fair Oaks, Indiana.

This year’s Conference will feature three different panel discussions. Two of the panel discussions will be on Tuesday, with the first panel covering “The INDY 500 Milkman” with Jenni Browning from the American Dairy Association of Indiana discussing the history of the INDY 500 Milkman, Andrew Kuehnert from Kuehnert Dairy Farm discussing his experiences as the 2019 INDY 500 Milkman, and Jill Houin from Homestead Dairy and Tim Haynes from Superior Dairy discussing their expectations as the 2020 INDY 500 Milkman and Rookie Milkman. The second panel will cover milk processing with representatives from several milk processors in Indiana discussing the pros and cons of milk production. Prior to the panel discussion, Charlie Mack from Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc., will be educating the attendees on “Milk Processing 101” covering the basics of milk processing. On Wednesday, the third panel discussion will be a consumer panel. This panel discussion will feature consumers discussing their shopping preferences and thoughts on dairy. In addition to the panel discussion, we will have Dr. Nicole Widmar from Purdue University, covering the topic of “Consumer Perceptions” and Jenni Browning from the American Dairy Association of Indiana, discussing “Reacting to Consumer Selections.

In addition to the panel discussions, the conference will offer valuable topics and speakers for the dairy industry including: “Where Animal Health and Economics Intersect” with Dr. Bret Marsh from BOAH; “Thoughts and Learnings at Fair Oaks Farms” with Mike McCloskey from Fair Oaks Farms; “Single Serve” with Tammy Sullivan from Berry Global; “Hauler Regulations and Experiences” with Ken McCune from BOAH and Ryan Keeling from Keeling Transport Inc.; “Bacteria Counts Issues” with Nate Lippert from Dairy Farmers of America; “Dairy: Our Recent Past and Our New Future” with Bruce Kettler from ISDA; “A View on IDP” with Doug Leman from Indiana Dairy Producers; “Sustainability Environment” with Krysta Harden from Dairy Management Inc., “BOAH: New Opportunities Ahead” with Patrick Hash from BOAH; “Creating Credibility with the Conflicted Consumer” with Allie Rieth from the American Dairy Association of Indiana; “Negative Advertising” with Bill Gutrich from Elanco Animal Health; and “Flavor Defects in Milk” with Sarah Canova from Iowa State University.

The Indiana Milk Quality Conference will also feature an Awards Banquet on Tuesday evening with the presentation of the Steve Atkisson Indiana Dairy Service Award followed by our keynote speaker “Blu” the Indianapolis Colts mascot.

Indiana Milk Quality Professionals, Inc. will be hosting a farm tour and picnic on Monday, April 13th at Fair Oaks Farms. The farm tour will begin at the Dairy Adventure Barn at 4:00 pm.

The Indiana Milk Quality Conference is open for registration to individuals including regulatory personnel, dairy product processors, equipment manufactures, cooperative services, dairy producers, milk haulers, and any others interested in the dairy industry of Indiana. For more information about the 2020 Indiana Milk Quality Conference, please visit our website at imqpinc.com or contact Robin Fuhrman at dairydolly@aol.com or at 260-413-1421.