Indiana Michigan Power to add four solar power plants

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Indiana Michigan Power has announced that they will build four solar power plants.

In a release Monday, the company says they have filed plans for the plants that will be capable of generating power for more than 200,000 homes by mid-2026.

I&M says that it is also seeking new proposals for a combination of additional energy sources, including wind, solar, battery storage, and natural gas.

The advances are part of the Powering the Next Tomorrow Integrated Resource Plan, and part of a larger plan to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2045.