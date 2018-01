FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) is reporting several power outages throughout the Fort Wayne area this morning.

Almost 100 people are without power in a neighborhood off of St. Joe Rd this morning. It affects Riverwood Dr., St Joe Road Access, N Riverwood Dr., and Deer Run respectively.

I&M reports the outage will last until 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.