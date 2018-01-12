Indiana Michigan Power receives award for assistance during hurricanes Harvey and Irma

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WOWO) – Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) received the Emergency Assistance Award from the Edison Electric Institute (EEI) for its outstanding work assisting customers impacted by both Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma.

After Hurricane Harvey hit Texas in August 2017, 40 I&M energy experts answered the call, and nearly 300 I&M employees and company contractors deployed to Florida after Hurricane Irma impacted the state the following month.

The award recognizes exceptional response in helping other electric companies with power restoration after severe weather conditions or other natural events.

The awards were presented during EEI’s Winter Meeting in Scottsdale, Arizona this week.

“We are honored to receive this award for our dedication to those in need from The Edison Electric Institute,” said Toby Thomas, Indiana Michigan Power President & COO, in a press release. “I want to recognize that this award is about everyone in the I&M family and the dedication and time the members of our team spend working for utility customers across our nation.”