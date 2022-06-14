Indiana Michigan Power provides power restoration update

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Indiana Michigan Power provided a 4 p.m. power outage update on Tuesday.

At that time, about 30,700 customers, including 22,700 in Fort Wayne, were without service, down from a peak of 40,700. Restoration in Fort Wayne is expected to last through Thursday night. Severe winds caused many trees and limbs to snap and come into contact with electrical equipment.

More than 450 mutual assistance crews will join 450 I&M line workers, forestry experts, support crews, and contractors in the restoration effort. Mutual assistance crews from Oklahoma, Michigan, Kentucky, and Tennessee are expected to arrive Tuesday night to help starting Wednesday morning.