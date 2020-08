FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Those left without electricity by Monday night’s storms might be waiting a while for their power to come back.

Indiana Michigan Power tells WOWO News that as of 9am today, approximately 10,500 customers in the Fort Wayne region were still without electricity after a total of more than 51,875 customers across the utility’s Indiana/Michigan service area were impacted by the storms.

The majority of outages were caused by tree branches blown onto power lines. More than 600 workers have been deployed to assist with restoration efforts, which I&M says will take multiple days. Peak wind gusts in Fort Wayne reached 49 miles per hour, and 51 mph in Kendallville.