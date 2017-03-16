Indiana Michigan Power launches “Falcon Cam”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana Michigan Power is now offering you a chance to see nature up-close… from your computer screen.

The utility company has set up a live video stream capturing the peregrine falcon nesting box that’s on top of the Indiana Michigan Power Center building in downtown Fort Wayne.

The current pair of falcons nesting atop the building are named “Moxie and Jamie,” and they’ve been nesting on the building since 2012, producing 13 chicks so far.

There are already four eggs in the nest, with the first being laid nine days ago.

“The falcons are observed by many bird enthusiasts across the country and we are excited to unveil this new and improved viewing experience,” said Erica Putt, I&M Communications Representative.

Watch the livestream below: