Indiana mask mandate ends, but requirements don’t

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana’s statewide mask mandate has officially become a mask advisory, but that doesn’t mean you can stop wearing one altogether.
Many local businesses, as well as major retailers, state and local government offices, and school facilities, are still requiring people to wear face coverings to prevent the spread of COVID-19. There’s no word yet on how long that will be the case.
In the City of Fort Wayne, Mayor Tom Henry says local government buildings will require “masking up” until at least July 4th.
Event capacity limits have also been lifted at the statewide level, but many health officials are still recommending that events implement social distancing guidelines.
Officials with the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum say, for example, they will continue to enforce a facial covering requirement but add that capacity limits will be left up to the individual groups that utilize their facilities.
This is the kind of schizophrenic nonsense that drives me nuts. Either lift the restrictions fully or not at all. The mask mandate is an “advisory” but is still required by most businesses? Based on what? This virus is either a threat or it’s not. Why don’t we let personal liberty prevail and let everyone decide their own risk? It’s obvious to me that those in power will keep this health excuse going to curtail freedoms for as long as they can…or at least until we the people say ENOUGH.