Indiana mask mandate ends, but requirements don’t

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana’s statewide mask mandate has officially become a mask advisory, but that doesn’t mean you can stop wearing one altogether.

Many local businesses, as well as major retailers, state and local government offices, and school facilities, are still requiring people to wear face coverings to prevent the spread of COVID-19. There’s no word yet on how long that will be the case.

In the City of Fort Wayne, Mayor Tom Henry says local government buildings will require “masking up” until at least July 4th.

Event capacity limits have also been lifted at the statewide level, but many health officials are still recommending that events implement social distancing guidelines.

Officials with the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum say, for example, they will continue to enforce a facial covering requirement but add that capacity limits will be left up to the individual groups that utilize their facilities.