Indiana manufacturing jobs drop in 2019

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside Indiana Business): Indiana’s manufacturing jobs are on a downswing.

The state lost nearly 8,000 manufacturing jobs through November this year.

While the numbers may suggest an overall dip to some economists, WFYI reports Indiana hasn’t lost more manufacturing jobs than it added over a calendar year since 2009 and state leaders say the numbers are not cause for concern.

Governor Eric Holcomb says the decrease doesn’t reflect what he thinks the real issue is: a changing economy.

“Older manufacturing jobs are becoming advanced manufacturing jobs … but also where we’re excelling is we’re attracting more life sciences and more high tech, more IT jobs,” he said.

As it stands, Indiana remains one of the states most reliant on manufacturing jobs.