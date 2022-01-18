Indiana man sentenced to maximum for the murder of 11 month old child

STARKE CO, Ind. (WOWO): Justin Miller has received a 65-year sentence for the murder of 11 month-old Mercedes Lain.

Tuesday afternoon, a judge in Starke County gave Miller the maximum sentence for the murder, after he accepted a plea agreement in December. The court can now accept or reject the agreement.

The hearing included evidence from the prosecution that included testimony from the officer who found the child’s body. Miller’s wife also testified, and the defense said he has a history of drug use and was using drugs at the time of the death.

Miller did not make a statement. A number of factors, including the number of bruises on the child’s body and the fact that her body was buried in the woods, were taken into account before sentencing.