Indiana man injured after semi drives off overpass

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WOWO): An Indianapolis man was injured after a nasty semi crash in Defiance.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol tells WOWO News the 35-year-old was driving a semi, hauling two trailers of general freight, eastbound on US 24 near the Baltimore Road Exit when he drove off the left side of the road, hitting a guardrail and bridge parapet before traveling off the overpass and onto some railroad tracks below.

The crash halted rail traffic for about two hours and forced the temporary closure of Baltimore Road as well.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital and then airlifted to a second hospital in Toledo. His condition was not released.