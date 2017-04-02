Indiana has lowest unemployment rate in the United States for veterans

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA): Indiana has the lowest unemployment rate in the United States for veterans, according to a study by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The 2016 report says 1.8% of Indiana veterans were unemployed on average last year.

Officials with the Indiana Department of Workforce Development say thats due in part to the state’s efforts to offer veteran placement services, including free vocational training, occupational skill assessments, direct job referrals, and resume review. DWD Commissioner Steven Braun says the department’s WorkOne partners assisted more than 10,000 Hoosier veterans last year.

“Hoosier veterans bring tremendous skill and experience to Indiana’s workforce, and we should use every tool at our disposal to honor and support them when they retire,” said Governor Eric Holcomb. “That’s why I’m proposing income tax exemptions for military pensions—just as many other states across the nation have already done.”

The District of Columbia had the highest percentage of unemployed veterans at 7.6%.