Indiana library dumps Dewey Decimal System for easier system

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (AP): A northeastern Indiana library is jettisoning the Dewey Decimal System in favor of an easier method for finding books.

The Kendallville Public Library’s staff says a simple system that organizes books alphabetically by subject matter was recently installed at the library in the city about 30 miles northwest of Fort Wayne.

The (Kendallville) News-Sun reports that system is similar to those used by commercial bookstores.

Jenna Anderson, the library’s marketing coordinator, says the numerically-based Dewey Decimal System that debuted in 1876 “is really an antiquated method for librarians” to find the books that library patrons are searching for.

Beth Munk, the library’s children’s services manager, says the library staff works “in words, not numbers.”