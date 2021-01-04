Indiana leaders stress mental health awareness amid pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS (AP): State health officials say mental health conditions have become more prevalent among Hoosiers since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Jennifer Sullivan, secretary of Indiana’s Family and Social Services Administration, says many are affected by COVID-19 itself, while others are experiencing added difficulties spurred by cold weather and the holidays.

Sullivan encouraged Indiana residents last week to use BeWellIndiana.org to take a mental health self-assessment. More than 25,000 Hoosiers have completed those assessments since April, and more than half confirmed moderate to severe depression, bipolar disorder, or anxiety.

Contributing factors to survey-takers’ challenges included isolation and past trauma.