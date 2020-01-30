Indiana Leaders React to USMCA Signing

Most Hoosier farm and congressional leaders have long supported the USMCA agreement and hailed the signing Wednesday at the White House as a victory for American agriculture. Congressman Greg Pence said, “This is a huge win for American workers, farmers and manufacturers, and it’s about time Congress got to the People’s work.” Pence added the agreement will provide direct benefit to the Indiana economy, “USMCA will remove barriers to agriculture sales, level the playing field for our manufacturers, and make it easier for Hoosiers to sell their goods and products.”

INFB’s oncoming Young Farmers & Ag Professionals state chair Deidra Gottbrath was present for the signing of the USMCA at the White House. “It was a once in a lifetime experience. Healthy trade relationships with our neighboring countries are essential for the success of Indiana farm families, like mine in Washington County. Of course, it will take time for new deals to go into effect which will result in increased sales for farmers, but we’re hopeful that in the end this agreement will increase exports for farmers in Indiana and across the country.”

Indiana Senator Todd Young said the signing of the agreement provides the certainty that agriculture needs. “Now that President Trump has signed the USMCA Implementation Act into law, Hoosiers have the certainty needed to grow businesses, create jobs, and increase exports. Over 60,000 manufacturing jobs in Indiana are directly tied to trade with our closest neighbors, and our 94,000 farmers will be able to increase exports by $2.2 billion with this historic agreement. I look forward to seeing USMCA fully implemented over the coming months,” said Senator Young.”

“I applaud President Trump for getting the job done and making good on his promise to put Hoosiers, our workers, farmers, and job-creators first,” Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch said in a statement. “This historic trade deal will further strengthen Indiana’s relationship with Mexico and Canada by removing tariffs and increasing market access on our current $18.8 billion worth of exports. Our farmers and businesses have long told us that they want freer markets, fairer trade, and robust economic growth in Indiana – and this deal delivers!”

Indiana Director of Agriculture Bruce Kettler said, “The passage of USMCA is a win for Hoosier farmers and agribusinesses. This improved and modernized trade agreement will increase market access for a variety of agricultural sectors, including dairy, pork, hardwoods, grains, and poultry products.”