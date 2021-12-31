Indiana lawmakers face debates on vaccine limits, tax cuts

INDIANAPOLIS (AP): Indiana lawmakers expect to start their new session by quickly diving into a contentious debate over a Republican-backed proposal aimed at limiting workplace COVID-19 vaccination requirements, even as the virus threatens to overwhelm the state’s hospitals.

The Republican-dominated General Assembly is expected to begin the 2022 session Tuesday with action on a bill that supporters maintain would protect individual rights by forcing businesses that require COVID-19 vaccinations to grant exemptions to workers claiming medical or religious objections.

Major business and medical groups oppose the proposal and it hasn’t yet won the backing of Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb.

The legislative session that’s scheduled to last until mid-March will also see some Republicans push for tax cuts because the state expects booming growth in its budget surplus. Conservative complaints about classroom mask mandates and teaching about racial injustice have also led to bills.