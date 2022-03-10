Indiana Lawmakers Abandon Ban On ‘Harmful’ Library Materials

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A provision that aimed to restrict Indiana students from accessing “harmful materials” at libraries was killed for a final time after lawmakers voted down the language in the last minutes of the Legislative session Wednesday.

Republican lawmakers made the last-minute decision to ditch the provision, which was inserted in a bill that originally sought to modify sentencing procedures for inmates.

That was after they defeated other contentious education proposals earlier in the legislative session. All were part of a push by Republican lawmakers to make school curriculum transparency a top priority amid the national conservative movement against teaching concepts in K-12 schools such as critical race theory. The concept has become a catch-all term for the idea that racism is systemic in the nation’s institutions and that they function to maintain the dominance of white people in society.

Senators killed the bill 21-29 despite House members earlier voting 65-32, largely along party lines.

The language would have removed “educational purposes” as a reason that public schools and libraries could claim legal protection for sharing “harmful material” with minors. That included books and other materials deemed to be obscene, pornographic or violent.

Democrats argued that the language would lead to a ban on books of educational value that are only deemed “harmful” or “offensive” by some. They also noted that libraries and schools already have a process in place for contesting and removing concerning materials.

Rep. Matt Pierce, a Democrat from Bloomington, said the provision defied the First Amendment and would create a “chilling effect.”

“You’re going to have people work in public libraries, schools, educational institutions — they’re going to be nervous that somebody is going to come after them because they don’t like something in a book. And then they might be on the hook,” Pierce said. “What they’re going to do is they’re going to stay away from anything that might remotely offend someone.”

Democratic Rep. Tonya Pfaff of Terre Haute added the language would institute “a backdoor book ban,” which she said could force librarians to have to guess which materials are appropriate.

Republican Rep. Chris Jeter of Fishers pushed back, saying the proposal “sends a clear message that we’re going to protect kids” from materials they shouldn’t have access to.