Indiana Lawmaker Wants To Gut State COVID Limits

Indiana State Representative, Bob Morris of Fort Wayne joined “Fort Wayne’s Morning News” to talk about his efforts along with other state lawmakers into calling into question the limits put in place to help try and prevent the spread of COVID-19. A move that has seemed almost more costly for business owners as the restrictions are approaching the one year mark of being put into place.

