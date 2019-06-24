Indiana jobless rate remains steady at 3.6% in May

By
AP News
-
"3D Employment Graph" by Chris Potter, some rights reserved

INDIANAPOLIS (AP): Indiana’s unemployment rate has remained steady in May from April.

The Indiana Department of Workforce Development said Friday that the rate stood at 3.6%. The state’s unemployment rate matched the national rate as well for the month.

It’s the second consecutive month that the rate has remained flat and has been the same as the national rate.

Indiana’s labor force had a net increase of nearly 10,700 over the previous month, which was a result of about 2,300 less unemployed residents no longer seeking employment and a decrease of 8,365 in residents employed. The state says Indiana’s total labor force is about 3.4 million.

