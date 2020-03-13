Indiana in Good Shape for ARC/PLC Monday Deadline, Bayer on Dicamba’s Future, and Making Sense of the Markets on the HAT Friday Morning Edition

By
-

The post Indiana in Good Shape for ARC/PLC Monday Deadline, Bayer on Dicamba’s Future, and Making Sense of the Markets on the HAT Friday Morning Edition appeared first on Hoosier Ag Today.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR