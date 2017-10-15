Indiana hunting bill snafu means you can’t hunt with rifles on public land

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana lawmaker says a mistake in recently passed legislation now prohibits hunters from using any kind of rifle to hunt deer on public property.

Republican Rep. Sean Eberhart of Shelbyville authored House Bill 1415. He says the bill was meant to clarify rules regarding the use of high velocity ammunition on private property. But an error in the bill means hunters will only be able to use rifles to hunt deer on private grounds.

Allen Edwards owns Gun World, a sporting goods store in Corydon. He says hunters who don’t have access to private land will have to buy new equipment to ensure they’re not breaking the law.

Eberhart says he hopes to come up with a short-term solution and then fix the law when the Legislature reconvenes in January.

Deer hunting season for firearms begins Nov. 18.