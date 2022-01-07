Indiana House To Debate Bill Set To Lessen COVID-19 Mandates

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): A House committee made slight changes Thursday before passing a bill that paves the way to end the public health emergency and significantly weaken employer vaccine mandates across the state of Indiana.

According to the Journal Gazette, the 7-4 vote by state lawmakers was largely along party lines, with all but one Republican on the panel supporting the measure. The bill now moves to the full House for debate.

The amended bill also says an employee is not responsible for the cost of any COVID-19 testing. Employers can apply for test reimbursement costs from federal and state pandemic dollars.