Indiana House Speaker Todd Huston leaves job at the College Board

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The IndyStar reports that Huston will leave his position at the College Board, a nonprofit organization known for programs like Advanced Placement classes and the SAT exam.

In an email to the IndyStar, the College Board said that Huston’s last day with the organization was Monday. The statement went on to say that Huston decided that maintaining both roles was not possible. Huston confirmed the news in a statement of his own restating concerns over managing both roles.

Huston’s role with the College Board has recently been brought into question in light of his support for controversial bill HB 1134, which he is in favor of. Among other things, the bill prohibits teachers from promoting some divisive concepts.