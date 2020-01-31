Indiana House passes bill revising income tax decisions

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): A bill passed by the Indiana House would give smaller communities more of a say over certain taxes.

As the law currently stands, the Fort Wayne City Council makes the local income tax decisions for all of Allen County, because most of the County’s residents live within the city limits.

The Journal Gazette reports House Bill 1065 would revise voting procedures to allow a local income tax council to make joint decisions on those matters.

City spokesman John Perlich says the bill, if passed, could slow down progress made on community projects.