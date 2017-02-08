Indiana House panel takes up abortion reversal possibility

INDIANAPOLIS (AP): A measure being considered by a House panel would require informing Indiana women considering drug-induced abortions that the effects possibly could be reversed.

One organization says it has had success stopping such abortions by administering the hormone progesterone after a woman has taken the first of two medications needed to complete the procedure.

Some doctors and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists oppose the approach, saying it hasn’t been sufficiently vetted or scientifically proven. Bill proponents say providing information isn’t a guarantee and that the possibility of reversal should be part of informed consent.

The bill would require the State Health Department create a form to help point pregnant women toward more information or medical professionals. It was held in committee Wednesday for a vote next week.