Indiana House panel backs lifting Sunday alcohol sales ban

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – The push to lift Indiana’s decades-old ban on Sunday carryout alcohol sales has cleared another legislative hurdle.

The House Public Policy Committee voted 12-1 Wednesday to advance the bill to the full House. A Senate committee voted unanimously last week in favor of a similar bill allowing carryout alcohol sales between noon and 8 p.m. on Sundays.

RELATED: Sunday alcohol sales clear key Indiana Senate committee for first time

Similar proposals have stalled in recent years, but Republican legislative leaders say the time to act is now.

A Senate committee is scheduled to consider a bill Wednesday afternoon that would allow convenience and grocery stores and pharmacies to sell cold beer. Currently that is primarily limited to liquor stores, which are fighting against the change.