Indiana House Democrats to unveil road funding plan

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana House Democrats are set to unveil details of their road funding plan.

The proposal comes in opposition to House Bill 1002, which is already making its way through the Indiana General Assembly, that according to Inside Indiana Business.

The House Republican’s plan includes a hike in the state’s gas tax as well as an increase in some new vehicle registration fees.

RELATED: First 2017 Indiana road funding improvement plan unveiled

House Minority leader Scott Pelath will be joined by several representatives Monday at an 11:30 a.m. press conference to reveal their plan. Stay tuned to WOWO as we will continue to follow this story.

RELATED: House Democrats to roll out their own road funding plan