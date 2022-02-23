Indiana House Bill 1286 Heads To Governor’s Desk Regarding State Waste Collection Laws

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A bill aiming to improve Fort Wayne’s waste collection service is being sent to Governor Eric Holcomb’s desk. The bill authored by State Sen. Justin Busch (R-Fort Wayne) that would give another option for cities to select a solid waste collector passed the Senate unanimously Tuesday.

House Bill 1286 aims to let cities to contract with solid waste collectors through a request-for-proposals procedure rather than the current process which is through an invitation-to-bids process, which is driven only by price and requires cities to choose the least expensive bidder and does not allow the city the flexibility to shop for the highest quality of service. House Enrollment Act 1286 will now be sent to the governor’s desk for final consideration.