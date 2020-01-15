Indiana House backs abolishing all township assessor offices

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana House has voted to eliminate the last remaining township assessor offices around the state. House members voted 53-44 Tuesday in favor of the bill abolishing the 13 township assessor offices that remain in nine counties.

The bill would transfer to county assessor offices those duties for determining the value of buildings and land for property taxes.

The 13 township assessor offices remained after voters decided to retain them in 2008 referendums allowed under a law that abolished more than 950 such offices across the state.

Supporters say state reports have found that county offices have been more cost-effective and fair in property assessments.