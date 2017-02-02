Indiana hospitals’ outpatient procedure data posted online

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP): Health officials have begun providing quality and price data online for Indiana’s 50 most frequently performed outpatient procedures.

The Journal Gazette reports the new information is included on MyCareINsight.org, which the Indiana Hospital Association launched in 2015.

The site already included quality and price data for the 100 most common inpatient procedures in Indiana hospitals. Officials hope the additional data will help people make informed decisions before scheduling procedures such as colonoscopies, cataract removal and tonsil removal.

Some providers see the data as a marketing opportunity because their prices for numerous procedures are lower than surrounding hospitals.

Laura Lutterbeck, spokeswoman for Cameron Memorial Community Hospital in Angola, says there are large discrepancies among births. The hospital’s rate for a vaginal delivery, an inpatient procedure, is more than $7,200, which is below the state average of more than $11,900.