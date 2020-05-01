Indiana high court to hear cases virtually

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana Supreme Court will be hearing arguments again soon, with a different approach.

For the first time in its history, the Indiana Supreme Court will hold oral arguments using videoconferencing when it hears cases later this month.

Chief Justice Loretta Rush says the move will honor ongoing social distancing rules during attempts to slow the spread of COVID-19. Cases will be heard starting on the 14th.

Supreme Court justices and attorneys will interact with each other using Zoom web-conferencing software. The resulting video and audio will be available to the press and the public on the Court’s existing live-stream website at mycourts.in.gov.