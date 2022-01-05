Indiana health commissioner tests positive for COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s health commissioner has tested positive for COVID-19, the second time she has been infected, the state health department announced Wednesday.
Dr. Kristina Box was isolating at home after getting the results of a rapid test she took on Tuesday, the agency said. Box sought the test after experiencing symptoms including muscle aches, chills, coughing and a sore throat.
Box, who has been Gov. Eric Holcomb’s top adviser throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, previously had a mild coronavirus infection in October 2020 before vaccinations were available.
The health department said Box, who is fully vaccinated and received a booster dose in November, is among an estimated 113,000 Hoosiers to suffer a breakthrough COVID-19 infection over the past year. Box has also undergone a PCR test, which will be examined to determine whether she has been infected with the highly infectious omicron variant spreading throughout the country.
If I had a penny for every story of irony associated with Covid and all the Lies they have told us over the last 2 years, I would be Richer than Elon Musk.
Positive test 1: Oct 14 2020 – Unvaccinated: “she is not showing symptoms ”
Positive test 2: Today – Vaccinated with Booster: “muscle aches, chills, coughing and a sore throat.”
So if you have a healthy immune system and are under the age of 50, get the vaccine + booster because it Protects you…? protect you from the variant?…
I will not participate in your garbage