Indiana Harvest Nearing Completion After Week of Ideal Weather

A warm, dry week across the State allowed farmers to push harvest closer to completion, according to the USDA NASS, Great Lakes Regional Field Office. Soil moisture levels decreased from the previous week, with 67 percent of topsoil moisture reported as adequate or surplus.

The average temperature for the week was 53.5 degrees Fahrenheit, 7.3 degrees above normal for Indiana. The amount of rainfall varied from none to 0.33 inches over the week. The statewide average precipitation was 0.06 inches. There were 6.7 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending November 8.

Conditions last week were ideal for corn and soybean harvest, with dry and warm weather throughout the State. Corn ended the week ahead of the five-year average at 86 percent harvested, while soybeans were 93 percent harvested, also ahead of the five-year average. The warm weather following the prior week’s rainfall aided winter wheat progress, which was right in line with the five-year average at 77 percent emerged.

Livestock were reported in good condition, with most being fed supplemental hay. Other activities for the week included fall tillage, hauling grain, drainage work, and maintaining and repairing equipment.