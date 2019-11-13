Indiana Harvest Advances Thanks To Favorable Conditions

Crop progress reports were delayed a day because of the Veterans Day holiday, showing the entire country is still falling behind the five-year average.

66 percent of the corn acres in the country have been harvested, falling behind last year’s progress of 83 percent, and the five-year average of 85 percent complete.

In Indiana, 72 percent of the corn is harvested, falling behind last year’s progress of 87 percent and the five-year average of 85 percent.

Soybean progress in the nation is at 85 percent complete, two points behind last year, and seven points behind the five-year average.

88 percent of the soybeans in Indiana are harvested, two points behind last year, and three points behind the five-year average.

Harvest progress last week was aided by cold, dry weather. According to USDA NASS, there were five days suitable for fieldwork.