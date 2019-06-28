Indiana Grown’s Monumental Marketplace Takes Over Monument Circle Friday from 10-2

Indiana Grown’s Monumental Marketplace Takes Over Monument Circle Friday from 10-2More than 150 farmers and Indiana-based businesses will be taking over Monument Circle in Indianapolis today from 10am-2pm for the 3rd annual Indiana Grown Monumental Marketplace. The pop-up market will feature everything from locally grown food and drinks to homemade wares and food trucks. Attendees will be able to sip, sample and shop from an assortment of Indiana products, as well as support the farmers and businesses behind them.

Bruce Kettler, director of the Indiana State Department of Agriculture, told HAT, “Of course, there’s food, but we have vendors that have other things besides food there. The part that I really think is a lot of fun is to see that these people then get a chance to actually talk to the farmers, the growers, the entrepreneurs that have set up these businesses and begin to talk to these people directly. Those conversations are fun to listen into because it gives people a real perspective of what an entrepreneur is doing, and it gives them a perspective about agriculture that they may not always get.”

Kettler adds that Indiana Grown is also celebrating its 4th anniversary this month and he’s very proud of the growth of the program.

“Starting from no members to now just under 1,500 members in that short period of time. I think it’s a testament to the team and the people that really wanted to have a program that allows us to identify products that are raised, grown, or processed in the state of Indiana.”

To learn more about becoming an Indiana Grown member, visit indianagrown.org. And don’t forget to show your support for the Monumental Marketplace today from 10-2 on the circle in downtown Indianapolis.