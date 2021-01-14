Indiana Grown Announces Food Council Development Grant

Indiana Grown has announced a grant program with funds dedicated to the development of food councils in Indiana. A food council is a community-based coalition created to build a stronger food system. Much of the work done by these regional organizations aligns with Indiana Grown’s mission and benefits farmers and producers statewide.

COVID-19 has resulted in the cancellation of many annual Indiana Grown events and subsequent redistribution of the program’s funds allowing Indiana Grown to allocate $100,000 to select applicants, with a maximum award of $25,000 per grantee.

“Indiana Grown continually looks for new ways to support Hoosier farmers and producers,” said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch. “The opportunity to offer this food council grant is an example of the program’s value and its ability to pivot in order to meet the needs of its members and partners.”

Grant submissions should demonstrate how the proposed project aligns with the three major goals of Indiana Grown:

Helping Indiana farmers and producers have a greater market for their products. Supporting Indiana processors in their effort to process more Indiana Grown products. Educating consumers on the importance of buying Indiana Grown products.

“We are excited to review applications from Indiana food councils,” said Indiana Grown Program Director Heather Tallman. “We often hear wonderful ideas from these groups, but the lack of funds continues to be a setback. With this new grant program, we hope to remove that barrier and allow the organizations to make a real difference in their communities.”

Any established food council in Indiana is eligible to apply. New groups or organizations formed after Jan. 1, 2021 are not eligible. Food councils are defined as networks that represent multiple stakeholders and that are either sanctioned by a government body or exist independently of government, and address food-related issues and needs within a city, county, state, tribal, multi-county or other designated region. To find out more about Indiana food councils, click here.

The application deadline is Feb. 4, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. (EST). Click here to begin the grant application process. Additional information, including project timelines and required documents, can be found here.

Find more information about Indiana Grown at www.IndianaGrown.org.