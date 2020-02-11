Indiana Grown Adds to Long List of Maps, Trails and Guides

Indiana Grown today released its newest map of local artisans, the Indiana Grown Distillery Trail. This guide adds to the previous five maps, trails and guides Indiana Grown has created over the past two years to highlight the various segments of agriculture within their membership.

The Distillery Trail features 18 distilleries and their craft spirits, such as whiskey, vodka and gin. Participants will discover members like Old 55 Distillery, which is Indiana’s only sweet corn distillery and Hotel Tango, a veteran-owned distillery whose name pays tribute to the owner’s military service. The distilleries are all members of Indiana Grown and many choose to partner with Indiana Grown member farms as well for their ingredients. This creates a unique collaboration that is purely Indiana from grain to glass.

“Indiana has a wealth of agritourism destinations and by creating these resources, Indiana Grown is helping shine a spotlight on their members who can attract consumers both inside and outside of the state,” said Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch. “Our hope is that Hoosiers, and more broadly all Americans, will realize the quality products Indiana has to offer to those near and far.

The Distillery Trail is the latest resource added to the wide selection of maps Indiana Grown has to offer. Released in May of 2018, the Indiana Grown Wine Trail was the first of its kind for the program and featured 31 member wineries. Its success has since resulted in the Wine Trail’s expansion to nearly 50 wineries. Most recently, the Indiana Grown Brewery Trail launched on January 30th and highlights 21 Indiana Grown member breweries. From pilsners to porters, these breweries are located all around the state and are using local ingredients to create delicious brews.

“We are proud that our Wine Trail has become the largest in the Midwest, and the overwhelming positive response we have received from members and consumers has our entire team working to meet the demand for more of these trails” said Indiana Grown Program Director Heather Tallman. “Our hope is that with each map, trail and guide, an opportunity is created for consumers to discover and connect with a new area of our membership.”

In addition to the Wine Trail and Brewery Trail, Indiana Grown has developed a number of other guides, including a map of Christmas Tree farms, a Winter Farmers Market map and a Protein Guide listing producers who sell proteins directly to consumers. Indiana Grown plans to continue developing new guides throughout the year for Hoosiers and our visitors to enjoy.

You can find more information about the program and all of the Indiana Grown maps, trails and guides at www.IndianaGrown.org.

Source: Indiana Grown Press Release