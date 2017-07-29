Indiana graduation rates climbing

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Network Indiana): More students are graduating from Indiana colleges and universities.

A new report from the Indiana Commission for Higher Education says the state is seeing more students earning post-secondary degrees and graduating on time. The 2017 College Completion Report shows Indiana’s on-time graduate rates have risen by more than 11% over the past five years.

It also shows Indiana’s four-year campuses have seen a 10% improvement in on-time graduation rates, while two-year campuses have improved by about 6%.