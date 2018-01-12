Indiana graduation rate declines

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (INSIDE INDIANA BUSINESS): The 2017 state high school graduation figures came in lower than the previous year. The Indiana Department of Education says the waiver graduation rate was 87.2 percent, while the non-waiver rate was 80.1 percent, compared to 89.1 percent and 82.4 percent in 2016.

Indiana Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick says “our schools are committed to the academic success of our students. We recognize there is still work to be done, and will continue to partner with local districts to ensure every student graduates prepared for life beyond high school.”

Since 2006, the department says, the graduation rate in Indiana has risen by nearly 10 percentage points.

You can connect to more about the new numbers, including statewide, district and school-level data by clicking here.