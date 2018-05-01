Indiana governor seeks federal assistance following flooding

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has requested federal assistance for those in the state affected by flooding that hit in February and March.

Holcomb’s office announced Tuesday that he’s requested a disaster declaration for nine Indiana counties for individual assistance and 27 counties for public assistance.

In a letter to President Donald Trump, Holcomb noted “damage to homes, businesses, utilities and infrastructure across our state has been significant and, in many areas, catastrophic.” If approved, individual assistance could provide grants for temporary housing and home repairs as well as open up other resources.

The flooding took place from mid-February until early March. At its peak, nearly three dozen counties had declared local emergencies due to widespread flooding. More than 1,800 homes sustained flood damage, including 11 homes that were destroyed.