Indiana governor says he’ll keep up pregnancy protection bid

INDIANAPOLIS (AP): Indiana’s governor says he’ll keep pushing for a law requiring more businesses to provide workplace accommodations for pregnant women even though the state Senate rebuffed his proposal last week.

Republican senators stripped out from a bill the requirement that businesses modify jobs for pregnant women who need longer breaks or transfers to less physical work. The proposal backed by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb faces opposition from some business groups over possible lawsuits.

Holcomb said Tuesday that he’s “hellbent” on making sure Indiana joins 27 other states with such laws.

Health officials say the requirement could help improve Indiana’s infant mortality rate, which was the country’s seventh-worst in 2017.