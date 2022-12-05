Indiana Governor Out of Hospital After Pneumonia Treatment

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has returned home after being hospitalized for treatment of pneumonia, his office said Saturday.

The 54-year-old Holcomb was diagnosed with pneumonia after going to a doctor on Thursday believing he was ill with the flu, according to his press secretary, Erin Murphy.

“Out of an abundance of caution he was admitted to the hospital and he’s responding well to treatment,” Murphy said in a statement released on Friday.

In a statement released Saturday, she said Holcomb had been released and was resting at home.

Holcomb had been scheduled to travel to southern Indiana for an awards presentation on Friday, but the governor’s office announced Thursday morning without explanation that the event had been postponed for a week.