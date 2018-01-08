Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb set to deliver State of the State address Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Governor Eric Holcomb is getting set to deliver his second State of the State address as Indiana’s Governor Tuesday night.

There’s no one goal that he’s expected to have when he address this year’s legislative priorities. Last year, he was stringent on passing a fuel tax hikes for road funding and getting new tolls established on Indiana roads. He succeeded on one of those two pledges (tax) and the jury is still out on the other (tolls).

Each year, Holcomb addresses both the Indiana Senate and House, the state’s supreme court justices, and other state leaders during the address. He reflects on what has been accomplished and what he hopes Indiana government accomplishes this year.

Among the issues of importance in the Indiana statehouse are Sunday alcohol sales, addressing the opioid epidemic, and maybe medical marijuana and/or CBD oil.

The State of the State Address is set for 7 p.m. ET and will air live on WOWO. You can listen here.